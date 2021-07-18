-
When Luis Enoch of Somersworth came to New Hampshire in 1999, he was one of a handful of Indonesians. That’s not the case now, he laughs, where his…
-
For months, families across New Hampshire have been wondering what school would look like. And now, a lot of them have a first taste. There have been…
-
Teatotaller Café Owner Takes Facebook To N.H. Supreme Court Over Instagram Account DeletionThe owner of the Teatotaller café in Somersworth is taking on Facebook at the New Hampshire Supreme Court.The colorful coffee shop, a self-styled “queer…
-
The cities of Rochester, Dover and Somersworth are considering a new way to provide temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness during the…
-
The Department of Veterans Affairs has opened a new outpatient clinic for veterans in Somersworth, New Hampshire.This new clinic doubles the space…
-
Senator Kamala Harris touched on climate change, health care and pay raises for teachers during her stump speech Sunday in Somersworth, New Hampshire. But…
-
A T-shirt company in Somersworth watched Sunday's Super Bowl from their factory floor.Blue Dolphin Screen Printing is printing thousands of official…
-
Sometimes, the clothes hanging in the closet hold dreams about who we could become. Clothing is powerful: just as a carefully rolled cuff might speak to…
-
Five people invite us to take a peek into their closets and tell us what's inside.For pictures, and to read the full text of this episode, click here.…
-
The mayors of Dover, Rochester, and Somersworth are teaming up to address homelessness.The mayors are putting together a homelessness task force that will…