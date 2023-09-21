Dana Hilliard, Somersworth schools announce his retirement after 'hostile' conduct

This story was originally produced by Foster's Daily Democrat. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Dana Hilliard, the city's longtime mayor, has officially parted ways with the city's school district, where he was employed for 23 years. The announcement of his retirement comes months after he was cited for "hostile, disrespectful, unprofessional" conduct for how he treated employees .

Hilliard and former Superintendent Lori Lane were both investigated and placed on paid leave last spring after accusations of verbally abusive and demeaning behavior by Somersworth school building administrators and staff. Lane reached a separation agreement with the district in July. Both Lane and Hilliard had contracts that were set to expire in June 2024. The Somersworth Association of Educators voted "no confidence" in Hilliard this summer.

Hilliard, who was the district's director of operations, and current interim Superintendent Lou Goscinski made the announcement of his departure in a joint statement Tuesday.

The short statement reads: “Dana Hilliard has announced his retirement from the district effective October 6, 2023. Dana’s decision allows him to pursue other professional and personal opportunities. Dana wishes to express his gratitude for the 23 years of service he spent working in the district.”

