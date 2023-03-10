NH's Little Indonesia Expo showcases cultural and economic strength

An event wrapping up Friday in Portsmouth is showcasing Indonesian culture and international trade opportunities.

New Hampshire is home to a growing Indonesian population, especially in Somersworth, which is home to the country's first Little Indonesia community.

Community organizer Raude Raychel organized this week's Indonesian Business Expo to show that Indonesian exports have a market here and to share information with American businesses who might want to trade with Indonesia.

Olivia Richardson / NHPR A vendor display has cat statues, necklaces, baskets and other items from Indonesia to sell.

“This is helping a lot of entrepreneurs and a lot of businesses in the food industry and is, like, ‘Hey, we're giving you a platform, market it, test the market,' ” Raychel said.

Expo attendees enjoyed a taste of different cuisines from Indonesia and learned about some of the basic steps to import Indonesian goods to New Hampshire and export abroad to Indonesia.

“A lot of people say the first expo should be transactional,” Raychel said. “I believe this type of expo should highlight the business and partnership between the two countries of Indonesia and the United States that's now focusing in New Hampshire.”

Raychel said she became interested in putting on the expo and other events for the Indonesian community because she wanted to make sure her children inherit support and networks as they get older.

Olivia Richardson / NHPR A close up of a vendor booth that has two treat baskets, a cat ornament, beads, a leaf statue and a sign that says "Little Indonesia"

She said it's also not just about promoting culture but connecting people and resources through health, workforce, and food.

"We're promoting the Indonesian culture but we're also ... advancing economic development," Raychel said.