Education

Somersworth school leaders, including the mayor, disciplined for alleged abusive behavior

By Karen Dandurant, Fosters Daily Democrat
Published June 16, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT
Fosters.com File Photo
/
Granite State News Collaborative
Fosters Daily Democrat reports that numerous messages left with Lori Lane and Dana Hilliard seeking their comments for this story were not returned.

This story was originally published by Seacoastonline. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Investigations into Lori Lane and Dana Hilliard — the two top administrators of the city's schools — reveal damning allegations of verbally abusive and demeaning behavior toward school building administrators and staff. Both were recently placed on paid leave.

Hilliard, the school district's director of operations, is also the city's longtime elected mayor. The investigation finds he expressed anger over school staff speaking out in public about cuts to the school budget. Hilliard, who has worked in city schools for more than 20 years, as mayor leads the City Council, which has final say over the budget.

Documents show an outside investigator looked into a complaint about “misconduct, harassment and unethical" behavior by Lane and Hilliard from leaders of the schools they supervise. A letter of reprimand by School Board Chair Maggie Larson to Hilliard and Lane cited "hostile, disrespectful, unprofessional" conduct.

Foster's Daily Democrat received the investigative reports and other records from the Somersworth School District as the result of a Right to Know request. Lane, the superintendent, has been on paid administrative leave since June 5.

Read the full story from Seacoastonline here.

