Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in Bradford, New Hampshire Thursday morning on charges that she…
About 100 people attended a town hall meeting put on by Dartmouth College on Wednesday to update community members on a plan to improve campus climate.The…
Parents and advocates for children packed a Concord School Board meeting on Monday to give input on the district’s policies on sexual harassment, abuse…
'This Wasn't Closure:' Survivors of Abuse at St. Paul's Reflect on Trustee ApologyOn Saturday, survivors of sexual abuse at St. Paul's School gathered for the first time on campus for an apology that some called a first step and others…
The details laid out in a November legal complaint against Dartmouth College are shocking.Seven women in the school's prestigious Psychological and Brain…
The addition of a live hearing to proposed new procedures for resolving sexual assault complaints at Dartmouth College is facing criticism. Dartmouth is…
We follow up on the Concord Monitor’s series, Fighting Back: Confronting Domestic Violence In New Hampshire, by looking at what a person needs when they…
More than 500 Dartmouth College students and alumni have signed an open letter to President Phil Hanlon and the school’s board of trustees demanding…
Advocates and attorneys who represent sexual abuse victims see the settlement between St. Paul’s School and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office as…
After weeks of public pressure, the Bedford School District has hired an attorney to examine how and why three district staffers came to serve as…