Route 4 Series

Traveling from Concord to Lebanon along Route 4, you’re likely to see people walking or biking on the Northern Rail Trail. While Potter Place Station has…
As one of New Hampshire's great connector roads, U.S. Route 4 stretches across the heart of the state, from Portsmouth to the Vermont border. It snakes…
This summer, NHPR has brough you stories from along Route 4 in New Hampshire. The roadway stretches across the state, covering many regions from the…
Ruggles Mine once drew visitors from all over the world, but it’s been closed and for sale since 2016. NHPR’s Daniela Allee has more now on what the mine…
S'mores, Swimming, and Shabbat: The Summertime Traditions of N.H.'s Camp YavnehNHPR is exploring Route 4 this summer: its sights and sounds and can’t miss stops, along with some of the curious places that exist just off the historic…
Northwood Historian Reflects on Her Town, Route 4, & How Things Have ChangedDrive a bit off Route 4 in Northwood, and you’ll reach a 200-year old farmhouse with a big maple tree in the front yard. The woman who lives there, Joann…
Every year in Salisbury, for a short time, people in town experience what things would be like without the cars on Route 4. The highway NHPR has been…
Along Route 4 in Canaan, there are a couple of options to grab a bite to eat: the gas station, a pizza place, a Chinese restaurant. But there wasn't a…
What It Takes To Preserve History Along Route 4 in N.H.Historic buildings and sites are scattered all along Route 4 in New Hampshire. Some are well preserved and others look like they need some love.Grafton…
If you drive along Route 4 in Epsom, you may notice a varnished wooden sign with a pine tree logo beckoning you to Blasty Bough Brewing Company. Turn past…