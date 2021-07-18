-
A family in Croydon is suing the New Hampshire Department of Education, alleging that restricting the use of public tuition funds for non-religious…
Gov. Chris Sununu says a planned tent revival in New Ipswich for this week will have to follow his new mandate, which requires gatherings of more than 100…
For the past few weeks, Rabbi Mark Melamut has been practicing the traditional four questions that are asked during the first night of Passover with his…
Most Fridays, between 300 and 400 people gather to pray at the Islamic Society of New Hampshire's mosque in Manchester. But starting Friday, the doors…
The Episcopal Church of New Hampshire is launching a new training program that it hopes will make becoming a priest easier for people in different stages…
The Democrats hoping to win their party’s nomination for president represent the most diverse field in history. Along with age, race, and sexual…
A federal judge Wednesday denied "without prejudice" a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a veteran challenging the presence of a Bible on a display…
The leader of a national Hindu organization is calling on the Manchester VA to include a copy of its sacred text alongside a Christian Bible already on…
Religious leaders met with Senator Maggie Hassan, an FBI agent, and state officials Tuesday to discuss efforts to protect places of worship from terrorist…
After several New Hampshire religious organizations were awarded federal grants last week to help strengthen security, others are wondering why they…