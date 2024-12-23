Houses of worship in NH try to balance openness with security

Nearly two dozen houses of worship and religious camps in New Hampshire are set to share approximately $2.4 million in funding to help bolster security, at a time when more religious institutions are raising concerns about threats.

The state’s Executive Council formally awarded the funding last week, made available through the federal government’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program.

Religious leaders are praising the investments, but acknowledge that there is a balance to strike between creating a welcoming, inclusive environment, and a defensive exterior that could turn off potential worshippers.

“For some folks, it is hard enough to enter a church, let alone be faced with a locked door,” said Pastor Peggy Marsden of Newmarket Community Church, one of the grant recipients. “So it is hard, but at the same time, I do want to ensure that people are safe, and that this beautiful historic landmark is safe and well-cared for.”

Newmarket Community Church will use the money to install a security system and strengthen its windows and doors. Marsden said the facility is home to about 75 worshippers, but also opens its space to a food pantry and regular meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous.

In recent years, the church has faced threats, including over its decision to fly a Pride flag during the month of June.

“There are people that are just very much against what we stand for, which is that God is a God of love, and includes all people,” she said.

Jewish synagogues in the state have also faced repeated acts of antisemitic vandalism in recent years, including at Temple Israel in Portsmouth. That facility has been defaced with swastikas, and had historic ornamental lights outside of its building shattered.

Temple Adath Yeshurun in Manchester is set to receive $150,000 in funding. Its downtown synagogue has also dealt with acts of harassment and vandalism.

“The threat is felt,” said Bob Bersak, the temple’s past president. “It’s real.”

Bersak said the synagogue was built more than 60 years ago, leaving some of its entry points vulnerable. Some other religious institutions in New Hampshire date back much earlier, requiring different investments to secure their facilities.

But Bersak said there is a balance to any changes to a building.

“How do you keep a place of worship a place of worship, and not a fortress?,” he said.

This was the second round of federal money awarded to New Hampshire for security upgrades. In 2023, the state received $4.8 million, which was awarded to religious institutions, as well as educational entities and non-profits.

