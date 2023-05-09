Catholic school teachers let go; principal refutes claims that LGBTQ+ affiliation is reason

This story was originally produced by Seacoastonline. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The top administrator at a Dover Catholic high school is defending the school's decision not to renew the contracts of four teachers following an onslaught of allegations by school community members claiming the teachers are being let go because of their affiliation with or support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Our recent non-renewal of a total of four faculty member contracts has absolutely nothing to do with LGBTQ+ identity or alignment,” Paul Marquis, president of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, said Monday night in a written response to questions from Seacoast Media Group.

Marquis stated employee information is private and personnel decisions are kept confidential. He did not answer a question regarding why the teachers are not being brought back for the 2023-24 school year.

Two St. Thomas Aquinas High School teachers responded to requests for interviews for this story by stating they decline to comment at this time.

