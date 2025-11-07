© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Portsmouth Music Hall CEO out after cancellation of abortion provider's event

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Published November 7, 2025 at 12:09 PM EST
Tina Sawtelle, president and CEO of The Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH, welcomes audience members during an event in 2023 in this NHPR file photo. Sawtelle left the position Nov. 6, 2025, after criticism for canceling a fundraiser for a local health center featuring an abortion rights film. (Dan Tuohy / NHPR)
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Tina Sawtelle, president and CEO of The Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH, welcomes audience members during an event in 2023 in this NHPR file photo. (Dan Tuohy / NHPR)

Tina Sawtelle has left her position as president and chief executive of The Music Hall in Portsmouth after community criticism for canceling a fundraiser for a local health center featuring an abortion rights film.

The Music Hall’s board of trustees on Nov. 6 announced Sawtelle’s exit effective the same day. The trustees did not immediately disclose whether Sawtelle resigned or if she was let go.

“All I can confirm right now is that it was a separation from employment,” said Ryan Klink, The Music Hall’s chief marketing and communications officer. “And the decision was finalized as of this morning.”

Joe Gleason, who has been The Music Hall's chief financial and operations officer, has been named Sawtelle’s acting successor before a national search to find a permanent replacement.

The Music Hall issued an apology and held community listening sessions in recent weeks before Sawtelle's departure.

To read the full story, go to Seacoastonline.com.

Editor's note: The Music Hall is an NHPR underwriter but, like all underwriters, they have no influence or input into how we cover the news.
NH News PortsmouthMusic Hall
