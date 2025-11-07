Portsmouth Music Hall CEO out after cancellation of abortion provider's event

Tina Sawtelle has left her position as president and chief executive of The Music Hall in Portsmouth after community criticism for canceling a fundraiser for a local health center featuring an abortion rights film.

The Music Hall’s board of trustees on Nov. 6 announced Sawtelle’s exit effective the same day. The trustees did not immediately disclose whether Sawtelle resigned or if she was let go.

“All I can confirm right now is that it was a separation from employment,” said Ryan Klink, The Music Hall’s chief marketing and communications officer. “And the decision was finalized as of this morning.”

Joe Gleason, who has been The Music Hall's chief financial and operations officer, has been named Sawtelle’s acting successor before a national search to find a permanent replacement.

The Music Hall issued an apology and held community listening sessions in recent weeks before Sawtelle's departure.

