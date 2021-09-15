Protests At Plymouth State Criticize University's Response To Racist Harassment And Assault Of Students

Plymouth State University students and community members protested at the school last week, saying the university's response to recent acts of racism and violence was inadequate.

On Sept. 7, Plymouth State University Police alerted students and faculty to two incidents since the start of the semester: one in which a student was harassed with racist language, and another in which a student was assaulted.

It took more than a day for the Office of Student Life to follow up with a campus-wide email providing resources for students.

Rebekah Lewis, a sophomore at Plymouth State, said the delay in the university's response was disappointing.

"From a student perspective, it was really disheartening not getting that information, like right from the beginning."

One of the protestors was Ben Bacote, director of NH PANTHER, or Plymouth Area Network To Help End Racism. Bacote, also a Plymouth State alumni, sent a statement to administrators.

"While we are grateful for the notification to the PSU community, there has been no guarantee of a follow-up, no crisis info provided, or crisis safety resources offered," Bacote wrote. "There has been no critical support offered, or future safety ensured for Black and brown students here; in effect, Plymouth State University has not done enough to protect its community or prevent future acts of racially motivated harm, they have only committed an abdication of responsibility and a handoff of responsibility to law enforcement. This is unacceptable."

Lewis added that after receiving the initial email from police, some students were frightened about going to class.

"There were students I heard of that didn't end up going to classes because they didn't feel safe," Lewis said. "People have been talking about it, wondering what was going on. It just was not handled very well."

A Plymouth State spokesperson told NHPR the university condemns the incidents of racial bias and is taking the "disturbing events very seriously."

