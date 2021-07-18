-
Local health care providers facing the loss of federal money beacuse of Trump administration rules on abortion say their patients will be hurt by the…
-
New Hampshire's congressional delegation on Monday criticized a new Trump Administration rule around facilities that offer abortions. In February, the…
-
Dan St. Hilaire was a county attorney, worked in private practice, has a passion for amateur astronomy, and currently works for the New Hampshire Liquor…
-
Abortion rights have been a big issue in the Democratic primary for New Hampshire Governor.Both candidates - former state senator Molly Kelly and former…
-
The political arm of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England is endorsing former state senator Molly Kelly in the race for governor. Kelly and fellow…
-
Local women's health providers are responding to the Trump administration's proposal to cut funding from clinics that offer abortions or refer women to…
-
The Executive Council approved contracts Wednesday with 10 separate reproductive health providers and community health centers across the state.All…
-
New Hampshire's legislative budget writers have until Thursday to reach agreement on a spending plan so the full House and Senate can vote next week. They…
-
Shaheen, Hassan Push Back on Ryan Plan to Defund Planned ParenthoodNew Hampshire's two Democratic U.S. Senators are pushing back on a proposal to defund Planned Parenthood.Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday…
-
Planned Parenthood Donations Jump in Northern New EnglandAn official with the Planned Parenthood Chapter that serves Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine says the organization received a large boost in donations…