NH Democratic Party

Ray Buckley will serve another two-year term as chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party after he defeated challenger Emmett Soldati in a 168 to 90…
The New Hampshire Democratic Party is asking the state to pursue a “full investigation” into a recent batch of erroneous absentee voter registration…
The New Hampshire Democratic Party hosted its first ever virtual convention Saturday.The event normally gives the party a chance to energize members and…
A longtime defender of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary won’t be running for another term at the Democratic National…
Almost all of the Democrats running for president will appear at the state party's convention in Manchester this weekend. But long before many of the…
No Biohazard In Envelope Sent To New Hampshire DemocratsPolice say nothing dangerous was detected in a suspicious envelope delivered to the New Hampshire Democratic Party office.The office in Concord was…
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker may not yet be ready to commit to a 2020 presidential bid – even after spending the weekend taking selfies, holding meetings,…
Actor Alec Baldwin was in Manchester on Sunday night to fire up Democrats at the state party’s annual fundraiser. The event, now called the "Eleanor…
After a strong primary win last night, Democrat Molly Kelly launched the next stage of her bid for Governor at the Red Arrow Diner, a famous political pit…
U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen has officially endorsed Chris Pappas in the race for the 1st Congressional District, a move that has stirred up some drama…