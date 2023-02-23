© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Politics

Stranglehold: Inside the latest fight over New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary

NHPR Staff
Published February 23, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST
Joe Biden
Patrick Semansky
/
AP
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia, with DNC chair Jaime Harrson, right.

NHPR’s Stranglehold podcast is back with an update: It looks like New Hampshire’s lock on the way we pick presidents could be losing its grip.

The Democratic Party changed its presidential nominating calendar to give Black and Latino voters more sway in the process. But New Hampshire isn’t backing down.

NHPR’s Jack Rodolico explains how this sets up a major test of the stranglehold and its power. Listen below, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Tags
Politics Joe BidenDNCNH Democratic PartyNH Primary
NHPR Staff
NHPR Staff

