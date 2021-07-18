-
New Hampshire’s 10 community mental health centers continue to move forward with plans to enlarge emergency services, following the approval of increased…
A state proposal to give hospitals their own power to detain people in emergency rooms while deciding their mental health needs was rejected, 4-0, by a…
Four Dartmouth College students have died this school year. Three were freshmen and at least two of them died by suicide. Another student died of…
It’s been a year of anxiety and grief, and even the sense of a light at the end of the tunnel brings its own confusion. We explore the mental and physical…
The president of the New Hampshire Senate is indicating a chunk of the nearly $1 billion in federal aid heading to the state will be spent on mental…
Gov. Chris Sununu is ordering a review of the state’s system for treating people in severe mental health crises, after the New Hampshire Supreme Court…
In a major victory for mental health advocates, the New Hampshire Supreme Court issued an opinion Tuesday that found the government is violating the due…
New Hampshire Senate Democrats are pushing for bills they say would address the growing crisis of children awaiting psychiatric care in the state's…
A dispute centering on the legal rights of those held against their will because of alleged psychiatric concerns will go before the justices of New…
Music's benefits for those with dementia are well-known, but it is also therapeutic across the board. We discuss the complex impacts that music has on our…