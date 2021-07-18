-
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooter has been identified as Brandon Hole, 19, a former employee at the facility. Police say they don't know the suspect's motive.
-
Officials said one male suspect is in custody. The attack comes less than a week after a series of shootings in the Atlanta area.
-
In the wake of this weekend’s mass shootings, gun-control advocates in New Hampshire are calling on Chris Sununu to sign off on three gun-related…
-
President Donald Trump on Monday condemned weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio as "barbaric" attacks and crimes "against all humanity" as he called for…
-
A longtime, disgruntled city employee opened fire at a municipal building in Virginia Beach on Friday, killing 11 people before police fatally shot him,…
-
Eleven of the 12 victims were city employees; one was a contractor. "They leave a void that we will never be able to fill," City Manager Dave Hansen said Saturday.
-
Seacoast faith leaders and hundreds of residents came together for a vigil at a Portsmouth synagogue Monday night, after Saturday’s attack on Jewish…
-
The head of New Hampshire's Civil Rights Unit says the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11 people Saturday is a case of domestic terrorism.…
-
We talk to religious leaders, educators, and the director of a new civil rights unit at the N.H. Dept. of Justice about the killings this weekend at a…
-
The suspect, identified as Jarrod W. Ramos, 38, reportedly has had a long-standing feud with The Capital newspaper for its coverage of a 2011 criminal harassment complaint against him.