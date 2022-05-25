New Hampshire elected leaders react to the Texas school shooting
Here's a roundup of some Granite State leaders responding to the May 24th shooting at an elementary school in Texas.
“Tonight as we attempt to process the unspeakable tragedy that has unfoled in Texas, our hearts go out to the families and staff or Robb Elementary, the community of Evalde, and the people of Texas. New Hampshire stands with you in your grief and resolve.”
- Gov. Chris Sununu
“I can’t find the words for the horror and pain affected families must be experiencing. May thoughts are with them and the Uvalde community. The mass shootings status quo in American cannot stand. We need common sense gun laws now.”
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen
“It is a horrific tragedy, and yet, one that has happened again and again in this country. I, like so many, cannot understand how we as a country allow this to keep happening at our schools, at grocery stores, at churches, and so many other places where everyone should feel safe. We owe it to our kids, families, and survivors to take action.”
Sen. Maggie Hassan
“No one should be going through the horrific pain & agony these families are feeling - the epideic of gun violence in our nation is unacceptable & those who refuse to act should be ashamed.”
Rep. Annie Kuster
“It doesn’t have to be this way, and we’ve got to take steps to save our kids from this horror.”
- Rep. Chris Pappas
“Our hearts are breaking here in New Hampshire for the lives and bright futures lost in Texas from a senseless act of violence. Susan and I are keeping the parents who are grieving as well as the community of Uvalde in our thoughts and prayers tonight. May they all know just how much we support them.”
State Sen. Chuck Morse