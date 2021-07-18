-
How do the words of Martin Luther King, Jr., speak to us in this tumultuous moment of American history? Join our special call-in show in honor of Martin…
New Hampshire was the last state in the nation to establish Martin Luther King Jr. Day.Former state representative Harvey Keye fought for the state to…
Community Members To Remember MLK's Life & Work At Manchester EventCommunity members in Manchester will gather to remember the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday where discussion will also center on the work…
One of the state’s leading civil rights voices died over the weekend, just days before the holiday he helped enshrine.Reverend Arthur Hilson, a retired…
New Hampshire was the last state in the union to officially celebrate a holiday honoring Martin Luther King by name. It took 20 years of trying, but…
A writer and community activist in New Hampshire will be honored today by the Martin Luther King Coalition.JerriAnne Boggis is being recognized for her…
'Let's Break The Quietism' Implores Civil Rights Veteran At MLK ServiceOn Sunday, clergy from local Lutheran, Congregational, and Unitarian churches -- plus a rabbi -- honored the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at New Hope…