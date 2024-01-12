© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become an NHPR sustaining member today!
Program Alerts
Updates about new and special programming and changes to NHPR's program schedule.

Tune in for a replay of Civics 101 special: Inside the fight to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day in New Hampshire

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published January 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST

Tune in to NHPR this Martin Luther King Jr. Day for a Civics 101 special about the fight in New Hampshire to honor Dr. King’s legacy. The special will air Monday, Jan. 15 at 1:00 p.m. and again at 7:00 p.m.

Today, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is publicly revered across the nation as a symbol of civil and human rights worthy of a memorial holiday — but that didn't happen overnight, or without a fight.

While Martin Luther King Jr. Day was recognized as a federal holiday in 1983, it took years before New Hampshire did the same. In fact, it was the last state to declare a state holiday in King's honor — in 1999. The team at NHPR's Civics 101 podcast brings us the story of that resistance and the Black Freedom Struggle that is far from the reverence we see today.
Tags
Inside NHPR Martin Luther King Jr. DayCivics 101 Podcast
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.