© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle to NHPR and support local journalism.
NH News

Civics 101: Inside the fight to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day in New Hampshire

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published January 16, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST
A smiling Martin Luther King, Jr. participates in a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Washington, DC, January 18, 1964.
Yoichi Okamoto
/
LBJ Library
Martin Luther King, Jr. participates in a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Washington, DC, January 18, 1964.

Today, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is publicly revered across the nation as a symbol of civil and human rights worthy of a memorial holiday — but that didn't happen overnight, or without a fight.

While Martin Luther King Jr. Day was recognized as a federal holiday in 1983, it took years before New Hampshire did the same. In fact, it was the last state to declare a state holiday in King's honor — in 1999.

The team at NHPR's Civics 101 podcast brings us this story of that fight to honor King's legacy in New Hampshire.

Tags
NH News Civics 101Martin Luther King Jr. Day
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.