Special Programming: Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.

In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, NHPR will offer the following special programming on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022:

MLK: Activism and the Arts - 2-3 pm

WNYC is once again partnering with The Apollo Theatre on the annual MLK event, and will be distributing a special radio hour in partnership with The Takeaway. This year’s discussion focuses on how Dr. King leveraged the influence of artists and athletes in the civil rights movement and how that legacy of activism in the arts and sports continues today. The conversation will examine how the struggle for social justice affected influencers from Nina Simone and Muhammad Ali to Beyoncé and Colin Kaepernick and how they, in turn, affected the struggle for social justice.

King's Last March - 9-10 pm

Although it was one of the most challenging and controversial chapters of his career, the final year of King's life has not been the focus of significant public attention. This dramatic and illuminating documentary uses a rich mix of archival tape, oral histories and contemporary interviews to paint a vivid picture of what may have been the most difficult year of Dr. King's life. Produced by American Public Media. This will replace Hidden Brain, which can also be heard Sundays at 2 pm.

