Librarians in Hopkinton are finding new ways to encourage reading after a fire damaged the town library in August. With the library building undergoing…
The Manchester Library is eliminating fines for overdue children’s and young adult materials.The move is part of a trend in New Hampshire and across the…
The Hopkinton Town Library caught fire Friday evening after it was struck by lightning. No one was hurt, but Hopkinton Fire Chief Jeff Yale says damage to…
New Hampshire libraries are working to fix interlibrary loan automation, which has been out of commission since December. State Librarian Michael York…
After the small, southern New Hampshire town of Weare lost its community newspaper in 2016, library director Mike Sullivan stepped up to fill in missing…
At the Peterborough Library, A Celebration of Banned BooksHolden Caulfield, Huckleberry Finn, and even Harry Potter are no strangers to controversy. The characters, and more precisely, the authors behind them,…
Saint Anselm College in Manchester welcomed more than 2,700 books to its political library on Friday. The collection, which focuses on the presidency,…
Yellowstone may be the first national park, but it was New Hampshire's White Mountains that for decades prior captured the imagination of American…
Despite the proliferation of online sources for recipes, cookbooks are still big sellers. They’re inspiring and often beautiful, but are they worth…
The first library in the country to become part of the anonymous web browsing service Tor has disconnected from that network, at least for now.Officials…