Bocce, a bike pump, and books: Nashua library has lots to offer patrons

If you live in Nashua, you can now turn your lawn, or a park, into a fun afternoon of bocce.

The Nashua Public Library has recently added a "Library of Things" to its check out list. It’s got practical items like a telescope to gaze at the stars and a car code reader, for those that are interested in learning or are working on their own cars. But it also has fun lawn games like a bocce set.

According to library director Jennifer McCormack, bocce is somewhat similar to croquet but it can be played in ways that are more accommodating to people who use wheelchairs or need crutches.

The Library of Things came about last week. McCormack said they’ve been planning for a year, reallocating money to buy things patrons have requested like a Blu-ray player and even metal detectors – one for adults and one for children.

“If you thought you want to be a treasure hunter, you want to try that out, you don't want to spend a couple $100 on a detector till you can try one,” McCormack said. “You can borrow one from the library and decide if you're gonna get rich with this.”

The idea came from other libraries that offer similar services.

Nashua Public Library is also taking suggestions from patrons of what they might want to see. Executive Director Jennifer McCormack said that the library of things spares people the expense of buying a pricey item that they might only use one time.

Over the years McCormack said library patrons have come in wanting items that can help them fix their bicycles: Allen wrenches, bike pumps, even locks have been some of the most requested items.

“We’re working on a model where you can borrow a bike lock – a lot of folks that bike here, a lot of kids that live downtown,” McCormack said.

McCormack said they made a list noting what people were interested in borrowing. They purchased paper shredders, even an animatronic cat. Each item is under $150, doesn’t require a lot of maintenance and can spare the out-of-pocket expenses for something that’s only used once or twice.

A ring light for Zoom meetings isn’t out of the question.

“Maybe you’re doing a Zoom interview and you want to look your best,” McCormack said. “You don’t want to buy a ring light for that, you can borrow it from the library and set it up. You could be Tik Tok famous with our ring light and just bring it back.”

The first item checked out was a label maker by a patron who wanted to label buttons their dog is training to press to 'speak'.

The library is also taking requests. One guest put in for an additional ukulele. The library has two, for both adults and children.