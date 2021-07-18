-
Childhood health advocates in Nashua pushed for a greater focus on lead poisoning at a virtual conference Wednesday.The state is now requiring universal…
-
A new study says children drinking from private water wells may be more likely to have unsafe levels of lead in their bloodstreams.The study comes from…
-
State legislators in the coming session will consider making the state's new lead testing standards for schools and daycares more strict.The current rule…
-
300 N.H. Families Got Erroneous Letters Their Kids Had High Lead LevelsNew Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services says about 300 families were sent an erroneous letter saying a blood test for their children…
-
A new state law took effect Monday that aims to protect more New Hampshire children from lead poisoning.Part of the legislation that passed last year has…
-
The state is fining real estate developer Brady Sullivan $500,000 for breaking environmental regulations.The case stems from construction of the Mill West…
-
The Department of Education has received $1.6 million in federal funds to help schools pay for upgrades to water systems found to have lead.The grant is…
-
New Hampshire schools have until next summer to get in compliance with the state’s new lead testing law. But advocates hope schools won’t wait to begin…
-
This summer, the state is paying anglers to give up their lead fishing tackle, in an effort to protect loons from lead poisoning. Loons are a threatened…
-
New Hampshire-based developer Brady Sullivan is facing calls for more investigations at a building it owns in Rhode Island.The Environmental Protection…