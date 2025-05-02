Outside/In: Black Sheep Metal

Lead is a study in contradictions. It’s dense enough to stop an X-ray, but strong enough to scratch with your fingernail. It’s heavier than steel and iron, but also more flexible.

And, despite evidence of its toxicity, humans have been using it for all sorts of things for thousands of years.

In this edition of our series “The Element of Surprise,” we hone in on this notorious heavy metal. What chemical properties make lead so harmful? How did something so dangerous become so ubiquitous? And if medical authorities acknowledge no amount of lead exposure is safe – especially for children – why do so many of us have lead in our water and our homes?

Featuring Justin Richardson, Bruce Lanphear, and Chakena Perry.

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

Radiolab dedicated an episode to the scientist that was trying to estimate the earth’s age, and unintentionally helped get rid of leaded gasoline in the process. It’s wild and worth a listen.

A comprehensive history of leaded gasoline and an in-depth investigation of how the lead industry lobbied cities to use lead pipes.

Gerald Markowitz and David Rosner have published numerous books covering the American lead industry and lead’s lasting public health impacts.

The EPA has robust resources about how to deal with lead exposure and how to minimize your risk.

