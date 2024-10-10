Do you know if your water service lines contain lead? Watch for a letter from your water system.

New Hampshire residents may get a letter in the mail this year with information about whether their water service lines contain lead.

The notices are part of the state’s compliance with evolving federal rules meant to protect households from lead exposure through their pipes.

At the same time, state officials caution that people should be alert for potential fraud related to lead exposure prevention efforts. People should report letters requesting personal or financial information, and contact the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services directly if they’re uncertain about the authenticity of any communication.

Lead usually isn’t found in water at the source, according to state environmental officials. But if the service lines – the pipes between a water main and a home, which are owned partially by the homeowner and partially by the water system – contain lead, it can leach into the water. Other plumbing and water fixtures can also leach lead into water.

Lead exposure can have serious health effects on the brain and nervous system, the reproductive system and other parts of the body. It’s especially dangerous for children. But up to 9 million homes across the country still get their water through lead pipes, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Biden-Harris Administration announced a new requirement this week for drinking water systems to replace all lead pipes within 10 years . New Hampshire environmental officials say they’re working on a plan to replace service lines that contain lead, and federal funding is available to help with the work.

Over the past year, public water systems across the state have worked to inventory the service lines in their areas, using a $140 million grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Those systems must submit their inventories to state officials by Oct. 16.

Water systems plan to send letters to homes that have service lines with lead components by the end of the year. People will also get letters if their water system does not have a record of the materials used in their pipes.

If someone does not get a letter, state officials say that means their water system has determined the service line does not contain lead.

Letters are expected to be sent annually until lines containing lead are replaced or water systems confirm that the lines do not contain lead.

For people who do get a letter, free water testing may be available through the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. To reduce exposure to lead, people can flush their pipes before using water for drinking or cooking, use only cold water to drink or cook, and use devices that treat water for lead.

More guidance on testing water and additional ways to reduce exposure can be found here in English and here in Spanish.