Senate lawmakers on Thursday advanced a plan to expand state conservation funding, while voting down an alternative supported by Gov. Chris Sununu.Sununu…
Gov. Chris Sununu says he'd support a budget increase for a popular state conservation fund. It’s the latest turn in a running debate on the issue with…
The publicly-funded Land and Community Heritage Investment Program, better known as LCHIP, announced its annual grant recipients on Wednesday.This year’s…
Overriding Veto, Senate Votes to Boost N.H. L-CHIP Preservation FundingThe state Senate has overridden Gov. Chris Sununu's veto of a bill that would boost funding for a program that helps towns and cities preserve land and…
Jane Difley, the first female president of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, is retiring on October 1, 2019, after 22 years. As a…
Representatives with New Hampshire's Land and Community Heritage Investment Program (LCHIP) today announced awards of almost $4 million in matching…
Thirty-five projects for land conservation and historic preservation have been awarded grants by the state’s Land and Community Heritage Investment…
It’s a budget year, and lawmakers will soon be hard at work trying to come up with a balanced two year spending plan. If past is precedent, one place…
A big priority for environmental groups – The Land and Community Heritage Investment Program, or LCHIP – has survived through budget negotiations. But…
Governor Hassan’s is proposing the state restore funding to Environmental groups’ first priority: the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program. The…