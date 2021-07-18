-
A tale of love, ancestry, and homeland, with an acorn at its heart.In the early 1900s, an Ohlone woman named Isabel Meadows was recorded describing her…
-
Nashua is the most diverse city in New Hampshire, with the state’s largest population of foreign-born residents. Today on Word of Mouth, we’re exploring…
-
Around 80 students from China have spent the summer in Chester, New Hampshire, practicing their English and learning more about American culture.Almost…
-
Whether it's the overuse of like, saying "nuculear", or using the word "literally", figuratively, misuse of language has a way of getting under our skin.…
-
2.21.17: Executive Orders & The Ostrich ParadoxOn today's show:Civics 101: Executive Orders"'Please Call Stella': Capturing English, from Adrikaans to Zulu" from producer Rebecca Sheir. Listen again at…
-
In HBO's new series Westworld, a futuristic amusement park is populated with androids who look and sound convincingly human. So in the age of 3D printed…
-
In 1990, NHPR language commentator Richard Lederer shared with listeners some of the 10 “Best-Stressed Puns” of 1989, as decided upon by the International…
-
Labels get thrown around willy-nilly during primary season...among them? Progressive. However candidates Clinton & Sanders use the term, its history is…
-
When it comes to stump speeches, presidential contenders want their words to resonate with as many voters as possible – which may explain why Donald Trump…
-
Today’s show is all about words –written, spoken, or spelled – starting with the emotional, and surprisingly partisan debate over whether to continue…