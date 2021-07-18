-
This post was updated with new information on Nov. 2.A youth residential facility in Plymouth is dealing with a cluster of COVID-19 cases.As of Monday,…
-
A national non-profit released a report this month assessing how New Hampshire handles juvenile delinquency cases.The National Juvenile Defender Center…
-
Report: Juvenile Defense in N.H. 'Gravely Undervalued'A national non-profit says legal representation for young people in New Hampshire is “gravely undervalued,” leading to inadequate access to attorneys and…
-
New Hampshire is one of seven states, cities, and counties nationwide to be selected for a training program designed to revamp the state's juvenile…
-
The Office of the Child Advocate says New Hampshire is making progress in reforming the foster and juvenile justice systems, but some say the state isn't…
-
A group of New Hampshire lawmakers has issued their recommendations for repurposing the Sununu Youth Services Center (SYSC), the state’s juvenile…
-
New Hampshire is weeks away from having a 36-bed drug treatment center for youth.The Youth Substance Use Disorder Treatment Center, or SUD, is in a…
-
Construction is wrapping up on a new drug treatment facility at the John H. Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.The 36-bed facility at the…
-
The juvenile justice system in New Hampshire is built around the idea of rehabilitation. Instead of going to jail, young people who commit crimes gain…