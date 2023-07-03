NH Division for Children, Youth and Families hires new director

New Hampshire has hired a new director for the Division for Children, Youth and Families. Jeff Fleischer will start in the role Aug. 1.

Fleischer is the former longtime head of Youth Advocate Programs, a Pennsylvania-based nonprofit that provides community alternatives to incarceration and out-of-home placements. He has also served as chair of the National Human Service Assembly.

In a news release announcing his hiring, the state health department said Fleischer has extensive experience working with child welfare agencies and developing community-based alternatives to incarceration and out-of-home placements for youth.

As of last September, more than 1,100 children in New Hampshire had been placed in settings outside their home – including with relatives, foster families or in group homes or other institutions – because of safety concerns, according to a report from the Office of the Child Advocate.

Fleischer will replace former DCYF director Joe Ribsam, who stepped down last month .