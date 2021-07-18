-
Rivers, brooks and streams swelled throughout the Monadnock Region as heavy rains caused flooding and washed out roads.
Two New Hampshire towns will get federal grants to clean up contaminated sites seen as obstacles to economic revitalization.Boscawen and Jaffrey are among…
The towns of Peterborough and Jaffrey are considering a joint project to buy and manage a group of wells for their municipal water systems. A company…
The novelist Willa Cather was born in Nebraska, but composed much of her most celebrated work, including My Ántonia, in New Hampshire.She is buried in…
A long weekend calls for a road trip, and rumor has it the foliage in the western part of the state is glowing. You can start your travels in…
The Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce announced that it will no longer host fireworks festivals due to safety concerns in the wake of last year’s bomb…
Police have canceled this weekend’s fireworks festival in Jaffrey because of a bomb threat. Friday morning police received report of a written threat to…