-
Next legislative session, New Hampshire lawmakers will again take up the question of how young is too young to get married.The minimum legal age for…
-
The state reps gathered in the house well. They mostly talked about how the nation needs to break the gridlock on the gun debate. Jackie Cilley represents…
-
New Hampshire Democrats met in Manchester this morning at a Unity Breakfast to set the tone for the run up to the general election in…
-
Jackie Cilley concedes the Democratic gubernatorial race to Maggie Hassan, and says the primary debate was worth it for the party.Dan Gorenstein (DG):…
-
Perhaps the biggest surprise of last night was not that Democrat Jackie Cilley lost to her rival Maggie, Hassan, but by how big a margin. What was…
-
If Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jackie Cilley thought being a Berlin native would give her a crucial edge in the North Country she was wrong.Cilley…
-
Former Exeter state senator Maggie Hassan was out early this morning, working the breakfast crowd in Manchester’s Chez Vachon restaurant."Democrat?""Yes,…
-
With just under a week before primary day the Democratic Candidates for Governor met in Goffstown for their first televised debate. But anyone hoping for…
-
You might have seen more than a few political TV ads this summer. Many candidates are gearing up for the general election this November, but New Hampshire…
-
Democratic candidate for Governor Jackie Cilley is defending breaking with her party to oppose mandatory seatbelt laws and banning pay-day loans. Former…