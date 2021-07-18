-
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del jueves 8 de octubre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
-
Two ISIS militants accused of killing four Americans in Syria, including a journalist from New Hampshire, were transferred Wednesday to the United States…
-
The incoming Trump administration will face international dilemmas that defy easy answers: threats from North Korea, European uncertainty after Brexit,…
-
National security has proven to be a pivotal issue in this year's Senate race between Sen. Kelly Ayotte and Gov. Maggie Hassan.Ayotte, a Republican, has…
-
With ISIS in the headlines in this country after the Orlando massacre, we turn our attention to the civil war in Syria. Despite a major victory against…
-
Following the Paris Attacks, many politicians including in New Hampshire, are calling for a pause on Syrian and Iraqi refugees coming to the U.S. This has…
-
Pundits have been wrongly predicting Donald Trump's downfall in the presidential race for months. The latest conventional wisdom says that after Paris, he will fade. But that might be very wrong.
-
As many Republican governors, presidential candidates and members of Congress ask to pause entry of Syrian refugees, they risk alienating some religious voters in the GOP base.
-
The attacks on Paris over the weekend shook the world, and although some questions are starting to be answered, there are still a lot of question marks…
-
The militant group ISIS continues to make gains in Iraq, taking several major cities, despite U.S. air strikes. That’s prompted heated debate over what…