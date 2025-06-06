Lawyer says she's no terrorist as DHS accuses NH senator

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A New England lawyer says she’s been marked as a possible terrorist amid a fight between the Homeland Security Department and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, over a TSA watchlist.

Immigration attorney Celine Atallah says she is the unnamed suspicious “co-traveler” mentioned in a June 4 DHS press release attacking the senator — but insisted she’s been unfairly tarred.

DHS accused Shaheen’s lawyer husband, William “Billy” Shaheen, of having traveled with a “known or suspected terrorist” — and said the senator had used her influence to have him removed from a TSA watchlist.

Shaheen denied getting her husband removed from a watch list, as Atallah, a close family friend blasted DHS for trying to "score political points by smearing innocent people.”

