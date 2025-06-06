© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stand with NHPR and protect public media with a donation today!

Lawyer says she's no terrorist as DHS accuses NH senator

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Karen Dandurant - Portsmouth Herald
Published June 6, 2025 at 10:27 AM EDT

“Let me be crystal clear: I am a U.S. citizen, a licensed attorney, a law-abiding American, and Billy Shaheen’s legal co-counsel,” Celine Atallah told Seacoastonline.

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A New England lawyer says she’s been marked as a possible terrorist amid a fight between the Homeland Security Department and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, over a TSA watchlist.

Immigration attorney Celine Atallah says she is the unnamed suspicious “co-traveler” mentioned in a June 4 DHS press release attacking the senator — but insisted she’s been unfairly tarred.

DHS accused Shaheen’s lawyer husband, William “Billy” Shaheen, of having traveled with a “known or suspected terrorist” — and said the senator had used her influence to have him removed from a TSA watchlist.

Shaheen denied getting her husband removed from a watch list, as Atallah, a close family friend blasted DHS for trying to "score political points by smearing innocent people.”

Continue reading this story at SeacoastOnline.

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
NH News ImmigrationImmigration Law
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.