Hydro Quebec

By Fred Bever, Maine Public While the Trump administration is working to prop up coal-fired power plants, many states are on the hunt for renewable…
The Northern Pass project will go back before the state Site Evaluation Committee next month.The panel denied the huge power line proposal in February,…
Massachusetts has picked another big transmission line for a potential energy contract, with the Northern Pass project in doubt.That new project is New…
Eversource’s Northern Pass transmission line is the sole project picked for long-term energy contract negotiations with Massachusetts.Officials made the…
Sam Evans-Brown, host of Outside/In, the NHPR podcast about the natural world and how we use it, discusses the podcast's latest series, Powerline. We hear…
As the proposed Northern Pass power line – which would connect New England to Canadian hydroelectric power – works its way through the state siting…
State regulators have pushed back a decision on whether to approve the controversial Northern Pass project by nine months. The deadline for the decision…
The hydroelectric power line project known as the Northern Pass has passed a major regulatory hurdle Tuesday.Grid operator ISO New England has given the…
The Boston Globe is reporting that an official working for the controversial Northern Pass project is hosting a fundraiser for presidential candidate Mitt…