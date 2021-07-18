-
Paint cans marked "warm mahogany" circling his drop cloth, Glenn Bostic takes a moment to reflect on the nature of his work on the oldest surviving…
School districts across New Hampshire are deciding on their annual budgets this month. Many are facing spending increases and tough decisions due in part…
An ongoing struggle with a beaver dam in Hopkinton will land in the state legislature this session.Hopkinton select board chair Jim O'Brien says the town…
The town of Milford is considering leasing 120 acres of town property to a Manchester-based solar energy company. The company, Granite Apollo, has signed…
Librarians in Hopkinton are finding new ways to encourage reading after a fire damaged the town library in August. With the library building undergoing…
The Hopkinton Town Library caught fire Friday evening after it was struck by lightning. No one was hurt, but Hopkinton Fire Chief Jeff Yale says damage to…
Firefighters say a woman was found dead in a house fire in Hopkinton.The New Hampshire state fire marshal's office said firefighters arrived at the house…
A 27-year-old Hopkinton woman was shot by a hunter in Elm Brook park, according to N.H. Fish and Game officials.The shooting happened at approximately…
The Hopkinton State Fair kicked off Friday - its 102nd year.Events include horse pulling, dog water jumping and of course carnival rides and fried dough.…
Cyanobacteria advisories are in place at Elm Brook Park beach in Hopkinton and Silver Lake State Park Beach in Hollis. State officials are urging visitors…