Historic Preservation

Historic Home in Chesterfield On Market for $1 Goes ViralA historic home in Chesterfield is on the market for a dollar, but the cheap price comes with a big caveat: an estimated $300,000 in renovations.Get…
The publicly-funded Land and Community Heritage Investment Program, better known as LCHIP, announced its annual grant recipients on Wednesday.This year’s…
New Hampshire's landscape includes many old houses of worship, and while some are being restored, while others are being adapted for new use, as homes,…
A tavern that hosted George Washington in 1789 is among nine properties that were recently added to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic…
The Nashua River is one step closer to federal protections that are decades in the making.Federal lawmakers from New Hampshire and Massachusetts…
Barns have an important historical significance in New Hampshire, and are a major part of our landscape. But as these barns age, how can we preserve and…
The New Hampshire Supreme Court in Concord was recently among 10 properties added to the N.H. State Register of Historic Places. The Supreme Court is a…
Last week, The Exchange went to the historic Belknap Mill in Laconia to talk to a live audience about what it takes to make New Hampshire's old buildings…
Farmington Church named to N.H., National Register of Historic PlacesA church built in 1875 in Farmington, New Hampshire, will be holding a concert to celebrate being named to both the national and state registers of…
A gas station-turned-coffee shop in Lebanon, a stone-arched bridge in New Ipswich, and a church turned into condominiums in Concord are among projects…