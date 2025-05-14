‘Like going back in time’: Old homes, a train, and a temple added to state historic register

Historic churches, theatres, and a train famous enough to have its own Wikipedia page are among the new listings on the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places . The list is updated quarterly, and the 23 new additions are a varied snapshot of the state’s history and community spirit.

One of the notable new listings is the Ham House in Jackson. Built in the 1830’s, the house was abandoned around the late 1950’s, and might have been demolished if volunteers didn’t join together to save it.

“We all just value and have deep feelings for old properties,” said volunteer Anne Pillion. “It survived 65 years of abandonment and unauthorized access, and we just have a deep feeling for wanting to give it a new life and do the work that's needed.”

Pillon is part of an ad hoc committee of volunteers leading the house restoration, known jokingly as the “Ham Hocks.” She explained that the house was named after the last known residents, sisters Hattie and Sarah Ham. Now, it belongs to the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust and is part of the Dundee Community Forest.

Courtesy Anne Pillion The Ham House in Jackson.

Pillion said that the house would almost certainly have been demolished if community members hadn’t worked with the Saco Valley Land Trust to save it. Volunteers have spent a few years fixing it up with traditional house-building skills, since the house has no electricity, running water, or even a fully-functioning door.

“It has developed a momentum,” she said. “People going by stop and are intrigued and have joined us and helped with what skills they bring. It's just been wonderful. It sits beautifully on a spot along Dundee Road, which is really like going back in time.”

Volunteers have repaired the granite foundation and are working on fixing up the facade and adding historic glass in the windows. Pillon said that having the house on the register was an honor and hopes it will help volunteers secure grants for future renovations.

Other historic places added to the list include an octagonal house in Manchester, a blacksmith shop in Hampton and a former Masonic temple in Littleton.

Darryl Lewis is one of the temple’s former trustees and a business owner in Littleton. He explained that the temple was built between 1908 and 1909 and cost about $21,000. When the building was opened, the Masons threw a big party, which is commemorated on a plaque in front of the building.

“They had a who's who of people from all over the North Country and from the southern part of the state. I mean, people traveled a while,” Lewis said.

After that, the temple spent a century as one of the North Country’s leading social clubs until it was sold about a decade ago.

