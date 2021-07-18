-
Dartmouth Policy Allows Students to Choose Names, Pronouns and Gender IdentityDartmouth College has a new policy that allows students to change their names, pronouns or gender identity in campus directories.That includes changes to…
The governor signs a bill into law to protect New Hampshire children from discrimination at school. He also signed into law a bill requiring public…
On Thursday, May 16th, The Exchange talks to three members of the New Hampshire transgender community who have participated in "Ask A Trans Person…
The state House of Representatives put transgender rights one step away from the governor's desk Wednesday.Lawmakers voted 195-129 to send the Senate a…
A bill to provide legal protections for transgender people will get a second public hearing Tuesday. The bill’s first hearing drew so many people that it…
Backers of a bill to include “gender identity” in the state’s anti-discrimination statute are holding a rally in Concord Wednesday in advance of a…
Next legislative session, New Hampshire lawmakers will again debate whether to include “gender identity” under the state’s anti-discrimination laws.New…
Many people struggle with basic questions about gender and labels, including the concept of a transgender identity. While debate around recent legislation…
Over eighty people turned out in Concord Tuesday to testify on a bill that would prohibit discrimination based on gender identity. More than once,…
New Hampshire Attorney General Joe Foster and the New Hampshire ACLU filed “amicus” briefs in court on Thursday. The briefs side with the Obama…