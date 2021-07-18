-
We discuss leadership changes at the New Hampshire House, after Democrats gain control of both chambers in the midterm elections. The New Hampshire ACLU…
-
Farmington Church named to N.H., National Register of Historic PlacesA church built in 1875 in Farmington, New Hampshire, will be holding a concert to celebrate being named to both the national and state registers of…
-
The Department of Environmental Services is working to have a former auto-parts factory and landfill in Farmington declared a Superfund site. DES…