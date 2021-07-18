-
Almost all of the state's farmers markets intend to open this year, with new precautions to address COVID-19.The Concord Farmers Market opens for the…
Two main sources of income for family farms were uprooted this week due to the coronavirus: many of the farm-to-table restaurants that source locally…
If you have stopped by a farmers' market in New Hampshire, you are not alone.Several surveys from the University of New Hampshire, state agriculture…
The Rochester Farmers Market is offering any veteran who lives in Strafford County a $20 voucher to thank them for their service.The Vouchers for Veterans…
Resurrected Derry Farmers Market Aims To Be An 'Event For Downtown'The weather’s heating up, which means farmers markets are opening for the season across New Hampshire.One of the state’s largest communities has been…
It's spring and farmers markets are opening around the state. In Berlin, a city that’s been through some tough economic changes, the summer farmers market…
This warm weather means farmers markets are moving outdoors again, offering up all kinds of products grown and made here in New Hampshire. Jim Ramenack of…
Who knows where the world’s first farmers market was?Historians point to ancient Egypt and American foodies note an 18th century operation in Lancaster,…
From petting zoos to pick-your-own, farmers across New Hampshire are diversifying in new ways to stay afloat. But that’s raising tensions in some towns,…
To hear 45 year old ex-restaurant chef Dave Valicenti tell it, making a living selling food at farmer’s markets was far from a master plan.“In fact I…