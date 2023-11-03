Dover School Board unanimously rejects effort to ban 'Boy Toy' from library

This story was originally published by Seacoastonline. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The young adult fiction book “Boy Toy” will remain in the Dover High School library despite a resident’s attempt to have it removed, an effort that was met with defense of the book from its author.

The seven-member Dover School Board voted unanimously on Wednesday night for the book to stay at the Alumni Drive school after taxpayer Julie Porter filed a request for reconsideration of the 2007 title. Porter subsequently filed appeals after the school district book review committee and superintendent William Harbron individually recommended that “Boy Toy” not be removed from the school library.

The fictional book is written about a high school boy who was previously molested by a teacher and his ensuing trauma. “Boy Toy” is not required reading for high school students and has been offered in the school’s library since 2008.

The Dover School Board’s Wednesday vote is the final decision and marks the end of the road for Porter’s book challenge.

