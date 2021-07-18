-
Massachusetts has joined every other New England state by barring drivers from using hand-held cellphones behind the wheel.Governor Charlie Baker signed…
This year, New Hampshire is experiencing a 22 percent increase in traffic fatalities. With the relatively recent introduction of a hands-free driving law,…
About 1,000 people are injured and nine people are killed each day in the U.S. in crashes involving a distracted driver. That’s according to the Centers…
It's been two years this week since New Hampshire's hands-free driving law banning the use of hand-held devices behind the wheel went into effect.Major…
The start of summer marks the one-hundred deadliest days of driving for teenagers, but young drivers aren't the only high risk people hitting the streets.…
After decades of improved safety on our roadways, the trend seems to be reversing, with major increases in fatalities around the country and in New…
State Data: Road Deaths Down Amid New Distracted Driving LawState data shows that the number of road deaths in New Hampshire fell last year amid the passage of a law in July 2015 barring drivers from having a…
New Hampshire's "hands free" driving law has now taken effect. That means those on the road must now put away cellphones, GPS, tablets and any other…
On Wednesday, New Hampshire becomes the 15th state to ban the use of hand-held cell phone devices while driving.But despite months of warnings from state…
New Hampshire becomes the 15th state to bar drivers from using hand-held cellphones while driving when the legislation takes effect next week. The new…