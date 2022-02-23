© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your State, Your Station: Celebrate the Granite State and local, independent public radio by joining as a sustainer.
NH News

N.H. DOJ opens investigation into 14 corrections officers after 2021 incident

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Peter Biello
Published February 23, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST
stock photo of lady justice

The New Hampshire Department of Justice has opened an investigation into two use-of-force incidents against an incarcerated person under the care of the New Hampshire Department of Corrections.

In a letter to State Corrections Commissioner Helen Hanks, the Department of Justice names fourteen corrections staffers who are under investigation. The Concord Monitor reports all staffers work at the New Hampshire Prison for Men in Concord.

Eleven are being investigated regarding their alleged use of force. Three are being investigated for the documentation of one or both of the incidents. All were placed on paid administrative leave.

The Department of Corrections referred questions on the incarcerated person's identity to the Justice Department, which withheld their name.

The Corrections Department says it is cooperating with the investigation.

Tags

NH News New Hampshire State PrisonDepartment of Justice
Peter Biello
Peter Biello is the host of All Things Considered and Writers on a New England Stage at New Hampshire Public Radio. He has served as a producer/announcer/host of Weekend Edition Saturday at Vermont Public Radio and as a reporter/host of Morning Edition at WHQR in Wilmington, North Carolina.
See stories by Peter Biello