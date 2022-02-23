N.H. DOJ opens investigation into 14 corrections officers after 2021 incident

The New Hampshire Department of Justice has opened an investigation into two use-of-force incidents against an incarcerated person under the care of the New Hampshire Department of Corrections.

In a letter to State Corrections Commissioner Helen Hanks, the Department of Justice names fourteen corrections staffers who are under investigation. The Concord Monitor reports all staffers work at the New Hampshire Prison for Men in Concord.

Eleven are being investigated regarding their alleged use of force. Three are being investigated for the documentation of one or both of the incidents. All were placed on paid administrative leave.

The Department of Corrections referred questions on the incarcerated person's identity to the Justice Department, which withheld their name.

The Corrections Department says it is cooperating with the investigation.

