Governor Sununu signed a bill on Wednesday aimed at supporting New Hampshire's struggling dairy industry. The law establishes the Dairy Premium Fund, a…
The New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, Markets and Food wants to create a new label for New Hampshire milk to help keep local dairies…
Congresswoman Annie Kuster toured a dairy operation in Claremont, New Hampshire Tuesday, talking with local farmers about the escalating trade war and…
The New Hampshire Young Farmers have spent the last week donating milk to food pantries across the state. It's a way to show support for dairy farmers as…
The parent company of Stonyfield Farm is putting the New Hampshire yogurt maker up for sale.The French food giant Danone announced its plans today as it…
Some in New Hampshire’s struggling dairy industry have had to adapt to survive. One old farm, though, has found a way to keep the family business going.…
The New Hampshire House voted Thursday to distribute $2 million dollars to dairy farmers hurt by last year’s drought.After nearly an hour of debate,…
Dairy farmers in the Granite State hurt by the recent drought are one step closer to a helping hand after the senate voted in favor of a financial relief…
A state senator has proposed allocating $2 million in funding to New Hampshire dairy farmers hurt by a drought and milk prices.Legislators last year…
Gov. Maggie Hassan is calling on a state legislative task force to provide assistance to dairy farmers who have been hit hard by a long-running drought…