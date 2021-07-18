-
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del lunes 30 de noviembre.Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
-
The cross country skiing industry is hoping for a big season this winter, as the pandemic is pushing many people to head outdoors for entertainment.But…
-
The melty weather in New Hampshire this winter has been a big problem for some kinds of seasonal recreation -- and it’s all part of a long-term warming…
-
People driving through downtown Berlin, New Hampshire on Friday might hit an unusual "toll,” and a reminder that winter is coming.Along Route 16, near…
-
In recent years, unreliable snow cover and wild temperature swings have caused headaches for our winter recreation industry, and all those who love to…
-
Ski season is in full swing across New Hampshire after the Christmas Day snowstorm. Cross-country skiers were also out taking advantage of the new snow…
-
With a little less than a week to go to the start of the Olympic Games, 23 athletes with New Hampshire connections are set to represent to United States…
-
New Hampshire will be well represented on the US Ski Team that is headed to Sochi in February. Today three Granite Staters learned that they have earned a…
-
Kris Freeman is from Andover, New Hampshire and while you may not have heard of him he’s a big time cross-country skier. But this three-time Olympian has…
-
Athletes all over the country are competing to secure their places on the Summer Olympics team. At the same time, Winter Olympians are doing what they can…