The majority of inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 at Valley Street Jail in Manchester are no longer considered infectious and have been cleared…
Rey DeJesus has been at Valley Street Jail since February, awaiting a trial for felony charges. He and his wife Krystal DeJesus talk on the phone every…
Many once face-to-face interactions have moved online during COVID-19, including for people who are in recovery from a substance use disorder.But the…
Correctional facilities across the state are releasing some inmates accused or convicted of non-violent crimes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19…
How do you achieve physical distancing in jail or prison? We look at how correctional facilities and the criminal justice system are adapting to the…
A Merrimack County corrections officer has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being quarantined, as are two other employees.An investigation by the…
When cops go online, sometimes they make jokes. Read the print version of this story.Plus, the history behind the comic book hero who became a symbol of…
Governor Chris Sununu delivers his budget proposal to lawmakers this week. It’s the first step in a months-long journey to build a two-year spending plan…
There’s to be no more kissing, and no hugs lasting more than three seconds in New Hampshire’s prison visiting rooms as of this week. The policy change is…
Increasingly, corrections officials are looking to statistics to inform their decisions around all aspects of prison practices. As NHPR's Emily Corwin…