The New Hampshire Supreme Court heard arguments on Thursday in the latest case over whether the state is meeting its constitutional obligation to pay for…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del miércoles 23 de septiembre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es…
Facing Population Decline, ConVal's Small Town Schools At Center Of Education DebateAt the foot of Mount Monadnock sits the town of Dublin. It has a famous lake, around 1,500 residents, and one little elementary school. But all is not…
New Hampshire Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut was in Dublin on Wednesday night to encourage residents frustrated with their school…
A former ConVal high school student charged with making a school shooting threat has pleaded guilty to avoid potential state prison time.Last November,…
As N.H. Ed-Funding Lawsuit Grows, Judge Aims for Ruling in JuneA Cheshire County judge has dismissed an emergency request from the state to strike down part of an ongoing lawsuit over how New Hampshire funds public…
A Cheshire Superior Court judge has denied a preliminary request by the ConVal and Winchester school districts for expedited funding from the state. In a…
A school funding lawsuit against the state got its first hearing at the Cheshire County Superior Court on Friday morning. The two plaintiffs, the…
In a move that surprised many education funding advocates, the ConVal School District in southwestern New Hampshire filed a lawsuit today against the…
The ConVal School District is deciding whether to push the start time for middle and high school from 7:35 to 8:35 to give students more time to…