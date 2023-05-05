ConVal school funding trial wraps up in Rockingham Superior Court

A trial challenging school funding in New Hampshire wrapped up Friday in Rockingham County Superior Court. Seventeen school districts claim the state is failing to meet its obligation to provide an adequate education.

At issue in the case is whether the state of New Hampshire pays enough for educational adequacy — now about $3,800 per student. The Contoocook Valley School District (ConVal) in southwestern New Hampshire, which first brought this case in 2019, spends nearly $11,000 per student.

Michael Tierney, the lawyer representing the plaintiff districts, said the New Hampshire Supreme Court suit aims to spell out the true cost of state requirements.

“The Supreme Court said it’s the responsibility of the trial court to determine the components and determine the costs,” said Tierney. “We’ve had, for the past three weeks, this one, Exhibit 17, that lists out all the components, and Exhibit 1 that lists out all the costs."

State Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut testified at trial that he didn't see it as his job to determine the cost of an adequate education.

Lawyers for the state argued that lawmakers define adequacy and have broad discretion over how to fund it.

“If there ever was a point at which a court could pick a number, I don't think we are anywhere near it,” Assistant Attorney General Sam Garland argued.

Judge David Ruoff didn’t immediately rule on a timeline for final written briefs in the case, but he commended Garland and Tierney for their stamina during the trial’s final day.

“You did the equivalent of six Supreme Court hearings,” Ruoff observed.

A separate suit challenging the use of varied local tax rates to fund public education is slated for trial this fall.

