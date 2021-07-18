-
President Biden’s $2-trillion-dollar infrastructure plan could bring expanded Amtrak train service to New Hampshire and Northern New England.Amtrak, the…
-
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire has reintroduced a bill to help develop passenger and short line railroads.The bill, which Hassan, a Democrat,…
-
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is taking the next steps toward building a commuter rail line through New Hampshire’s capitol corridor.A…
-
N.H. House Hears Testimony On Commuter Rail Study FundingBackers of a plan to bring commuter rail to Nashua and Manchester say it’s finally time for the state to accept federal funds to complete a study of a…
-
The New Hampshire Senate has voted to approve a bill that would allow the Transportation Department to access existing federal funds to complete a…
-
A rail transit group formed by the Nashua Mayor’s office says a public-private partnership could bring passenger rail to the state by 2023. The Nashua…
-
We take a look at the health of New Hampshire's economy, real estate market, and banks ten years after the recession. We also talk about the importance of…
-
Track Construction Slows Downeaster TrainsConstruction on Amtrak’s Downeaster rail line will interrupt service for the next several weeks.Fewer trains will run weekdays as Amtrak makes track…
-
A bill supporting a study for commuter rail expansion has passed the New Hampshire House.The House bill on Thursday includes the federally funded study as…
-
The president of the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce says he's encouraged by Gov. Chris Sununu's support for studying commuter rail…